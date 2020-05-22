Merle Sparks Seagraves

Merle Sparks Seagraves
MERLE SPARKS SEAGRAVES left this life, eager to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.

Born August 8, 1936, to Lindsey Sparks and Rosa Crum Sparks in Delbarton, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and, possibly one of her favorite titles, "MaMaw." She was a special friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lindsey and Rosa Crum Sparks, and husband, Julius Seagraves.

Surviving with so many loving memories are her sisters, Elizabeth (Jennings) Maynard of Paintsville, Ky., and Ozella Varney of Barboursville; children, Betty (Sonny) Gillenwater of Foster, Tom (Lou) Chafin of Alum Creek, Rose (Mark) Hasen of Alkol, and Robert (Deirdre) Seagraves of Savannah, Ga.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Neil (Summer) Hasen of Alkol, Krystle (Eddie) Gillespie of Alkol, Jessica (Justin) Roach of South Charleston, Lindsay (Grant) White of Elkview, and Courtney Seagraves of Savannah, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Julianna Hasen, Kaylee Lilly, and Lenora Roach; many special nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and a host of cherished friends and neighbors.

Merle graduated from Burch Hill School and retired from Boone County Community Organization. Her favorite hobby was basket weaving, and she played a mean game of Rook and Boggle. She was a Christian who showed God's love to all who were blessed to know her.

Graveside service to honor her life will be held at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, with Pastor Randell Kinder officiating. There will be a walk through visitation held at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Until we meet again, we will miss her instructions to "hurry back" to visit.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.

