META CAVENDER gained her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord on January 3rd, 2021 after a long illness. She fought a long hard battle, but her strength and courage were to be admired. She is preceded in death by her Husband Harry Layne and Father Henry Miller. And while they are rejoicing in Heaven, the loved ones left to honor her precious memory are her Husband Ray Cavender; Daughters Yvonne (Charles) Clements and Marsha Estep; Grandchildren Joshua (Kandice) Clements, Amanda Clements, Trevor Clements, Samantha Estep; Great Grandchildren Skylar Clements and Luna Clements; Mother Yvonne Miller; Sisters and Brothers; Kermit (Barbara) Miller, Roberta (Steve) Tincher, Jan Beane, Bo (Pam) Miller, and Kim (Randy) Gibson; and Nieces and Nephews.
We thank God for the blessed assurance that we will see Meta again.
There was a private graveside service held for family Saturday January 9th, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Cemetery. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.