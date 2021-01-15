Meta Miller Cavender

META MILLER LAYNE CAVENDER, Born March 29,1951, lost her battle with ovarian cancer on January 3, 2021. Meta was born in Charleston, graduated from Sissonville High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Layne and her father Henry Miller. And while they are rejoicing in heaven, left to cherish her memory are her husband Ray Cavender; daughters Yvonne (Charles) Clements and Marsha Estep. Grandchildren Joshua (Kandice) Clements; Amanda Clements, Trevor Clements and Samantha Estep. Great granddaughters Skylar and Luna Clements. Mother Yvonne Miller. Brothers and Sisters, Kermit (Barbara) Miller, Roberta (Steve) Tincher, Jan Beane, Bo (Pam) Miller and Kim (Randy) Gibson. Meta was a Christian for over 50 years. We are assured by her faith and testimony and by the Grace of God that we will see her again.
