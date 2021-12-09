Mia Denise Crookshanks Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIA DENISE CROOKSHANKS, 56, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Ray Vance II; paternal grandparents, Noah and Carrie Vance; and maternal grandparents, Olther and Clela Womack.Mia is survived by her son, Noah Crookshanks of Dunbar; parents, Dennis and Bonnie Vance of Dunbar; and many extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dunbar Mia Denise Crookshanks Genealogy Dennis Ray Vance Ii Keller Funeral Home Funeral Service Noah Crookshanks Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ricky Lee Stickley Dale K. Shedd Blank Sharon Lynn Morris Blank Lola Irene Burford Blank Suzanne Gail (Good) Christian Joseph Lee French Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Blank Levonia Maxine Jones Blank Lines R. Ferguson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists