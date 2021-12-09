Thank you for Reading.

Mia Denise Crookshanks
MIA DENISE CROOKSHANKS, 56, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Ray Vance II; paternal grandparents, Noah and Carrie Vance; and maternal grandparents, Olther and Clela Womack.

Mia is survived by her son, Noah Crookshanks of Dunbar; parents, Dennis and Bonnie Vance of Dunbar; and many extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

