MICHAEL A. REGALLA passed away August 2, 2021, at his family home of more than 50 years.
He was born March 3, 1938, in Lycippus, PA.
Michael was the General Service Manager at Western Branch Diesel for many decades before retiring in 2001 to spend the rest of his years with his loving wife, Nancy (2009). He was a long-standing member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, WV.
He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Nancy Jane Regalla before she passed; the loving father of Doris Ann (Michael) Terry of St. Albans, WV, Michael Alan (Cynthia) Regalla of Acworth, GA, and Michelle Lynn (Arden) Casto of Cross Lanes, WV. Proud grandfather of David Michael (Lindsay) Terry of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Alan (Alexa) Terry of Scott Depot, WV, Michael Anthony and Joshua Alan Regalla of Acworth, GA, Asher Lee Casto of Cincinnati, OH, and Hayden Jones Casto of Cross Lanes, WV. Doting great-grandfather of James Michael and Charlotte Paige (David) Terry, and Maya Grace and Max Christopher (Chris) Terry. Brothers John, Joseph, Andrew, and sister Eva of PA, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro from 6 - 8 p.m., on August 20th. A mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Albans, WV on August 21st at 12:30 p.m., A service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV at 2 p.m., and luncheon to follow at the church cafeteria.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude's has been requested http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Michael_Regalla
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Regalla family, and you may send condolences the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com