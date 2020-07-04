MICHAEL ADAM WOODRUM, 30, of Charleston, died June 27, 2020. He will be cremated and a service held at a later date. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, is assisting the Woodrum family.
