Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL ALLEN PLUMLEY, born July 19, 1973. Passed away on December 25, 2020. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.