MICHAEL WAYNE ARBUCKLE, 70, of Fairmont, formally of Gassaway, passed away Thur, March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 pm, Fri. March 26, 2021 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Family & friends may call 1 hr. before the service at the funeral home.
