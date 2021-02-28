MICHAEL ARTHUR TAYLOR SR., 77, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at home, with family by his side. Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason. Burial with military rites will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Pt. Pleasant. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
