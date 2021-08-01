Thank you for Reading.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life and grieve the loss of MICHAEL B. CAREY, who passed away on December 9th, 2020. The service will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.V. on August 4th at 1 p.m. All family and friends of Mr. Carey are invited to attend.

