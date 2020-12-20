Thank you for Reading.

Michael B. Carey
MICHAEL B. CAREY, 72, of Lavalette, W.Va., left this life on Wednesday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1948 in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late George and Dorothy Carey. Michael was retired from the U.S. Army and the VA Regional Office.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Carey; three children, Damon "Max" Carey of Crown City, Oh., Nathan Lucas Carey of Athens, Oh., and Nicole (Chip) Pugh and their daughters, Rory and Regan of Cookeville, Tenn.; one sister, Cynthia (Dave) Dye of Dunbar, W.Va., and Andrew (Diane) Carey of Cross Lanes, W.Va.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.