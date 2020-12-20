MICHAEL B. CAREY, 72, of Lavalette, W.Va., left this life on Wednesday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1948 in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late George and Dorothy Carey. Michael was retired from the U.S. Army and the VA Regional Office.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Carey; three children, Damon "Max" Carey of Crown City, Oh., Nathan Lucas Carey of Athens, Oh., and Nicole (Chip) Pugh and their daughters, Rory and Regan of Cookeville, Tenn.; one sister, Cynthia (Dave) Dye of Dunbar, W.Va., and Andrew (Diane) Carey of Cross Lanes, W.Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.