MICHAEL B. LAYNE, 74, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 after a long illness.
Born April 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Brady "Potty" Layne and Kay Layne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly French and brother-in-law Bobby Fleshman.
Survivors include longtime companion Teresa Pritchard; sisters Mary Lee Layne (Eric Daniels) of Old Town Florida; Katy Layne (Rabbit Jones) of Charleston; and Betsy Layne Fleshman, of Charleston and Beverly Zabel. Brother Larry Layne; in addition; his son, Brian Layne (Deanna) of Florida; Grandchildren Sydney Klingman (Stephen) of Florida,; Anthony French of Florida; Nephew Scott Fleshman, Ashland, Kentucky; Robert Layne (Christy) of Orlando, Florida; Niece: Brandi Eckert (Terry) Acworth, Ga; Great Nephews; Julian Fleshman (Taylor); Jaden Fleshman; Cameron Fleshman; Gerrity Eckert; and Great Niece; Adilyn Eckert and several cousins.
Mike retired from DuPont and several construction companies and Trojan Steel. He was a Jack of all Trades and master of them all. Mike, with his great sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and West Side friends.
Honoring his wishes he was cremated, and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Anthony Church, 1000 6th St. Charleston, with Reverend Thomas Kalapurackal officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. A private graveside service will be held later.