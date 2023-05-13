Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL B. LAYNE, 74, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 after a long illness.

Born April 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Brady "Potty" Layne and Kay Layne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly French and brother-in-law Bobby Fleshman.

