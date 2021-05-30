Michael Childress

MICHAEL ADDISON CHILDRESS also known as Mike, Mikey or Chilli depending on the company, passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 63. Michael was born in South Charleston WV. He was a 1976 graduate of South Charleston High School and enlisted in the US Navy after graduation. Following his enlistment Michael moved to Gloucester, VA and began a career as a welder at the Newport News Shipyard that lasted for 39 years.
Michael was known for taking life as it came to him and was very strong in his Christian faith. He enjoyed the outdoors and the annual "Pig-Picking" that he and his long time friend Chris Walker hosted. Michael was a friendly and giving man that would willingly help anyone who asked him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mabel and Addison Childress, parents Edward Marlin and Betty Means Childress, and his twin brother David Harrison Childress. He is survived by his sister Marla Jane Childress and brother Isaac "Ike" (Nancy) Childress.
There will be a Celebration of Michael's Life on June 5th, 2021 in Little Creek Park at Shelter #9 beginning at 1 p.m. Please pass the word to any of the old Hilltop gang you may know. Feel free to bring a covered dish and your favorite liquid libation. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. All are welcome. If you have any questions, please call Barry Curry at (681) 355-3550.