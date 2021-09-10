MICHAEL CLARK ELLIOTT, 50 of Ripley, passed away August 28, 2021 at 4:44 pm at CAMC Memorial peacefully after a long illness. He was surrounded by family to his very last breath.
Mike was born April 14, 1971, in Charleston, West Virginia, son of Stanley Elliott and the late Brenda Stanley Elliott. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Miles and Romaleda Stanley (Smith) and Howard and Aleyne Elliott (Stalnaker).
He graduated from West Virginia University - Parkersburg with Associates Degree and worked various jobs throughout his life. His favorite job was being a stay-at-home dad. He devoted his life during that time to his loving children Madison and Jacob. He loved to cook and the meals he prepared expressed his love and support. His compassion for others was unwavering and would do anything for a friend in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the Steelers, the beach, and spending time with his family. He lived life to the fullest, always had a smile on his face and was always the life of the party. He loved his family dearly; they were his heart and foundation. There are many stories that could be told about this man but the newspaper charges per word and some might not be appropriate for print.
Survivors include his devoted father Stanley Howard Elliott, awesome sister April (Jay) Wilcox, favorite daughter Madison Sunshine Elliott, favorite son Jacob Howard Michael Elliott, niece, Victoria Wilcox, nephew, Colby Wilcox, and many, many family members and friends that loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 11 at 10:44 a.m., at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV. His last wishes were to be cremated, with his ashes sprinkled in the Atlantic Ocean and a portion buried beside his mother which will also be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to help establish a college fund for his children's future.