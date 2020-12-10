MICHAEL D DILLON, Sr. 70, Of West Hamlin, WV, died December 9, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m., Funeral service will be begin at 12 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV.
