Michael Dale Jarrett

MICHAEL DALE "BIG DADDY" JARRETT, 45, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, passed away December 22, 2022, unexpectedly while working in Ohio.
Michael was a native of Nitro and a 1995 graduate of Nitro High School who attended Nitro Church of God while growing up. He and his wife Amy were volunteers for Samaritan's Purse in the United States and Canada. Since 1997 Michael was employed by multiple companies working in the Oil and Gas Industry, he advanced from washing trucks to being an on-site drilling specialist. Michael was a special Son, Husband, Brother and Daddy to Taylor Boggs of Nitro and Kristin Boggs of Weeki Wachee, FL. Michael would have been a phenomenal Popi to his grandson Carter Michael Scott McNutt who is due in March of 2023. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved exploring the world.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Jarrett.
Left behind to cherish him memory are his wife and love of his life Amy, his children Taylor Boggs of Nitro and Kristin Boggs of Weeki Wachee, FL, his Mom Norma Jarrett of Nitro, sister Kim Jarrett and her husband Eric of Charleston, their children Andrew and wife Ami, and Logan, brother Mark Jarrett and wife Heather of Nitro, their children Brent and wife Victoria, Holly Deemer and husband Matt, and Kyle Jarrett. He is also survived by his fur babies Bella, Mac-a-doo, Violet, Gunnar, and Callie as well as a host of other relatives, co-workers, and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Dr. Larry McCallister officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Honor of Michael to Samaritan's Purse Canada, 20 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta, T3J 5H5 www.samaritanspurse.ca