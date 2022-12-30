Thank you for Reading.

Michael Dale Jarrett
MICHAEL DALE "BIG DADDY" JARRETT, 45, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, passed away December 22, 2022, unexpectedly while working in Ohio.

Michael was a native of Nitro and a 1995 graduate of Nitro High School who attended Nitro Church of God while growing up. He and his wife Amy were volunteers for Samaritan's Purse in the United States and Canada. Since 1997 Michael was employed by multiple companies working in the Oil and Gas Industry, he advanced from washing trucks to being an on-site drilling specialist. Michael was a special Son, Husband, Brother and Daddy to Taylor Boggs of Nitro and Kristin Boggs of Weeki Wachee, FL. Michael would have been a phenomenal Popi to his grandson Carter Michael Scott McNutt who is due in March of 2023. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved exploring the world.

