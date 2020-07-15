Michael Dale Medley

MICHAEL DALE "MIKE" MEDLEY, 81, of Big Chimney, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home with family at his side.
He retired in 1995 as Chief Master Sergeant and Fire Chief at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, WVANG 130thAirlift Wing, in Charleston, W.Va., where he served 39 years. He was a long time member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons (Charleston - Lodge 153), Scottish Rite, Beni Kedem Shrine of Charleston, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (Charleston - Lodge 202). As well, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and former guard buddies, and tinkering around the house (in which he built).
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Fannie (Deel) Pauley of Big Chimney, W.Va.; his mother, Hili Pauline (Pauley) Medley of Big Chimney, W.Va.; and father, Thurman C. Medley of Bacliff, Texas.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Sandra Jo (Shelton) Medley; his three boys: Michael E. Medley, James D. Medley, both of Big Chimney, W.Va., and Jeffrey D. Medley and wife, Jessica, of Pinch; his two beloved granddaughters: Tabitha R. and Aurora T. Medley.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Jim Damron officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.