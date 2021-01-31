MICHAEL DALE MILLER, 74, of St. Albans, passed away January 21, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1946 in Charleston, the son of Roy and Murle Graves Miller. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylee Faith.
Mike graduated from Nitro High School in 1964. He graduated from WV Institute of Technology (West Virginia University of Technology) in 1968. After graduation Mike taught at Spring Hill Jr. High from 1968 until 1992 and Herbert High School until 2001. He was a former member of St. Albans Jaycees.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon, daughter, Claudia, son, Chris and his wife Kristi, granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kendall, all of St. Albans, 2 brothers, Roy, of Evans, and J. Paul, of AL.
And with honoring his wishes he will be cremated and due to the concerns of COVID - 19 there will be a private service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society.
