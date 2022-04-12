MICHAEL DANE DALTON, 71, of Charleston WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Mike fought a long battle with multiple sclerosis for 34 years. He was in Stonerise Facility for over 16 years. The disease progressed quickly and he became bedridden for many years. Mike was well liked. He never knew a stranger. Mike became very bold in asking people if they were saved and going to Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy L. Dalton, and father; David R. Dalton, and nephew, Jeremy W. Dalton.
Mike is survived by his twin brother; David W. Dalton, and wife Debbie, his brother; Donald Dalton and wife Barbara, nephews; David Dalton, Joshua Dalton and wife Jamie, niece; Christy Bell and husband Shawn.
He is also survived by a great niece, Alayna, and great nephews, Hunter, Hayden and Noah.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Stonerise for his loving care and support. We also want to thank the staff at Hospice who has helped Mike for the last few weeks.
A service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Hafer Funeral Home.