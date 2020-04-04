MICHAEL DAVID HUNDLEY, 67, of Mayodan, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born December 1, 1952, in Montgomery, W.Va., he is the son of Ralph David Hundley and Dorothea "Jean" Sigler Hundley.
He is survived by his wife, Sheilah Hundley; his mother, Jean Hundley; his brothers and sister, Mark Hundley (Mary), Ralph "Steve" Hundley (Edith), Tim Hundley (Vicki), and Pam Estep (Shannon); his daughters, Heather Hobson (Scott) and Shelley Campbell (Mike); his grandchildren, Zoey Hobson, Samuel Campbell, and Ruby Campbell, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Goldie Hundley, Len and Virginia Sigler; his father, Ralph Hundley; and niece, Ashley Hundley.
Arrangements are being handled by Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, W.Va.