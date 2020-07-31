MICHAEL DEWAYNE CARSON, 47, of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of Peytona, WV, passed away July 24, 2020, unexpectedly.
Michael was born December 11, 1972, in Charleston, WV, to very proud parents Mack and Vida Carson.
He was a former paramedic with Boone and Lincoln Counties. He is currently employed by Marcone, Charlotte, NC. Michael was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer and Dallas Cowboy fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Cuyler (Shayla) of Barboursville, WV; sisters, Debbie (Danny) Mounts of Indianland, SC, and Robin Miles of Charleston, WV; niece, Ashley Miles; great nephew, Aiden Pratt; and his dog, Brodie.
You will always be our baby brother and we will hold that smile close to our heart-"until we see you again."
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Charleston Humane Society.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy, with Billy Silva officiating.
Friends may call from noon to service at Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Governor mandate will be observed and a mask is required.