MICHAEL DOUGLAS GATES, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 30, 2020 at home.
He was born in Parkersburg, WV on May 8, 1950 the son of Chester E. Gates, Jr. and Margie McAtee. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester E. Gates, Sr. and Isabelle Baker Gates and Charles McAtee and Hazel Douglas McAtee as well as his sister, Sandra Kay Gates.
Michael is survived by his step-mother, Coda Davis Gates and two step-sisters, Judith Ann Kessler and Sharon Jo Monk; his children, Michael D. Gates, Jr and Electa Gates Crowder and her husband, Christopher A. Crowder and their daughter, Chesla Dawn Crowder. He is also survived by his ex-wife and caregiver, Catherine Kennedy as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School he was active in the class of 1968's reunion committee. He attended West Virginia Technical College. He retired from Sears after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge as well as the Charleston Elks Lodge # 202 where he rotated through leadership chairs and served on their Hoop Shoot Committee, the Flag Day Committee and the Handicapped Children's Committee.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home. A private family committal service will be held in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens, Parkersburg, WV.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.