MICHAEL DWIGHT "MIKE" SIMMS, 80, of Elkview passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Kathleen Simms.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked for CSX Railroad and retired after thirty-seven years of service and worshiped God in Baptist faith. Mike enjoyed boating, fishing, and working in his yard and garden. He loved spending time with his family, and his grandchildren was the center of his world.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Norma Simms; sons, Steve Simms and Jeff (Joetta) Simms; sister, Debbie (Steve) Perazzo; grandchildren, Corey (Miranda) Simms, Stephanie (Nick) Stone, Lisa (Ryan) Thomas, Jessica and Brittany Barnhouse; great grandchildren, Aliannah, Aleeah, and Remington Simms; and nephew, Chad Perazzo.
The family would like to give a special thanks to hospice nurses; Katie, Laurel, and Amber for their loving care during this time.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.