MICHAEL E. "MIKE" McCLANAHAN, 75, formerly of St. Albans and Nitro, WV, and recently of Brandenton, FL, died at Sycamore Hospital in Dayton, OH on Sunday, August 15, 2021 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna and William McClanahan, his brother, Donald McClanahan, his son, Patrick McClanahan, and his wife, Diana McClanahan.
He is survived by his daughters, Colleen (James Cunningham) McClanahan and Shannon (DJ) Withrow, granddaughter, Autumn McClanahan, grandson, Patrick Breeden, two nieces, Blair (Krys) Ackerman and Emily (Jason Evans) Petry, and two nephews, Jeremiah McClanahan and Noah McClanahan.
Mike was born in Nitro and graduated from Nitro High School in 1963. He attended WV State University until he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He was trained as a medic and did a tour in Vietnam, which he described as "the greatest adventure of my life." He returned home and spent his career working for the company now known as Verizon,, eventually as a Central Office Technician. He only took a desk job after climbing telephone poles and eventually falling off a house. All around Kanawha and Putnam County throughout his lifetime he would point at houses and exclaim, "I installed the first phone there!" He stayed at Verizon until he took early retirement in 2002.
Mike was a member of the Communication Workers of America and a labor activist in several roles.
In his younger years he campaigned for the United Way and taught schoolchildren about poisonous household chemicals under the Mr. Yuk campaign. He was in the St. Albans JayCees, where he helped coordinate the town fair in the late 70s and early 80s. He was active in his childrens' activities both as a spectator and a participant, helping on field during performances with the St. Albans High School Marching Band for a few years. Mike discovered whitewater kayaking in his late 30s and continued to kayak until he was no longer physically able to. He was a past VP for the West Virginia Wildwater Association and enjoyed teaching others how to kayak. He had a love for the outdoors he inherited from both of his parents, and loved camping and hiking (and the gear that went with it). He had a keen wit and a sometimes bad sense of humor which he passed on to his own children. His sense of humor was evident until the end as he made jokes with the medical providers treating him, which was how we all knew he was still himself. Mike's wife of 39 years, Diana, passed away in 2003, and in 2010 he moved to Florida. There he wed Carol Bouchard, who helped care for him until her own death in January 2021. Mike was able to relocate to Quaker Heights Long Term Care in Waynesboro, OH to be closer to his children the last month before his death. His children are very grateful to be able to have spent his last weeks with him. The family is also thankful to all the nurses and aides and other providers that helped care for him in the last years of his life, especially as the COVID pandemic unfolded. No services are being held at this time, although a Celebration of Life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.