Michael Edward Hall Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHAEL EDWARD HALL, 48, passed on to his heavenly home on Tuesday October 19, 2021. He was the son of Charles E. Hall and Gayle Eppling Keeling.Michael is survived by his parents; daughter, Jennifer A. Hall of Charleston WV; sister, Kathryn A. Harper (Jeff) of Charleston WV and half brother Charles E. Hall III of Clay, WV.A memorial service will be held at a later time.Michael loved working in his woodwork shop, fishing, camping and helping other people. He will be missed by all who knew him.Instead of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Care. Thank you.Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.Condolences may be left online for the Hall family at www.kornegayfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Edward Hall Wv Memorial Service Funeral Home Condolence Charles E. Hall Iii Gayle Eppling Keeling Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts