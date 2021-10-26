Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL EDWARD HALL, 48, passed on to his heavenly home on Tuesday October 19, 2021. He was the son of Charles E. Hall and Gayle Eppling Keeling.

Michael is survived by his parents; daughter, Jennifer A. Hall of Charleston WV; sister, Kathryn A. Harper (Jeff) of Charleston WV and half brother Charles E. Hall III of Clay, WV.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Michael loved working in his woodwork shop, fishing, camping and helping other people. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Care. Thank you.

Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left online for the Hall family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.

