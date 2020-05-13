MICHAEL EDWARD STANLEY, 63, of Quarrier, died May 12, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.