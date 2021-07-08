MICHAEL EUGENE BLAKER, 75 of Saint Albans left this world peacefully on July 4th, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born January 15th, 1946 to Raymond Alfred Blaker and Wavey Elizabeth Blaker. A U.S. Army veteran, he served dutifully during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Sergeant E-5. It was while stationed at Fort Gordon, GA he met the love of his life Diane Blaker (nee Johns) to whom he was married for 54 years.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter Elizabeth Dawn Blaker, sisters Pauline George, Mary Ann Wright, and Virginia Rogers, and brother Robert Blaker, as well as an infant sister.
He is survived by his adoring wife Diane Blaker, son Matthew Blaker, brother James "Dutchie" Blaker and beloved cat Handsome Pete. The family would like to thank the gracious staff at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY as well as the associated hospice center for their care and compassion.
Honoring his wishes, he is to be cremated and no services will be held.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting the Blaker family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com