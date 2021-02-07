MICHAEL EUGENE MOORE, 68, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, February 1 at his home. Mike was born May 8, 1952 in Charleston, WV to parents Loy Dewitt Moore and Vivian Joyce Tawney Moore.
In addition to being the best father and husband anyone could ask for, he was a very skilled metal worker for WVA Manufacturing in Alloy, WV for 39 years. After his retirement, Mike enjoyed sharing his days with friends and family, researching and collecting antique Aladdin lamps, and taking fishing trips with his best friend and wife, Tina. He also was an avid gardener of herbs and vegetables. He was a top notch pickler - sauerkraut being his favorite treat.
Michael was preceding in death by his father, L.D. Moore, his brother Randy Moore, his mother and father in-law William and Lucille Jeffries, several brothers-in-law, as well as uncles and aunts.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Tina Moore, his mother Joyce Moore, his children Micah (Heather) Moore, Rebecca (Robin) Westmoreland, his grandchildren Olivia Dotterweich, Alexandra Moore, Carter Dotterweich, and Avery Westmoreland along with many special cousins, in-laws, and friends.
A private memorial will be held for close family on Monday, February 8. Michael will be entombed for eternal rest in Huse Memorial Park.