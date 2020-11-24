MICHAEL EVANS CARSON, 64 passed away at his home in Racine WV on November 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by Parents: Lyle Herbert and Dorothy Louise Evans Carson, Brother: Larry Carson and Sister: June Pretot.
Surviving Are: Sister and Brother in Law: Linda and Marvin Semke of Prescott Valley, AZ and Brother and Sister in Law: Gary and Mimi Carson of Phoenix, AZ Additionally Mike leaves behind many friends who he loved and they loved him in return.
Mike was a country boy that loved hunting, fishing, off-roading and football. He was always ready for a good joke, even if it was at his expense. His great smile, kindness, humor and good natured personality made a fast friend of everyone he met. Mike's passing will be mourned by many.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.