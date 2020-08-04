MICHAEL F. VANNATTER, 72,of St. Albans passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a longillness. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorialcelebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cooke FuneralHome and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Michael's family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.