MICHAEL F. VANNATTER, 72,of St. Albans passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a longillness. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorialcelebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cooke FuneralHome and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Michael's family.