Thank you for Reading.

Michael Fred Howard
SYSTEM

Surrounded by his loving family MICHAEL FRED HOWARD, 87, of Charleston, WV entered into rest peacefully on March 23, 2023. He was born on August 19, 1935, to Fred and Elizabeth Howard. He grew up in Charleston, WV and graduated in 1954 from Charleston High School and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1969. His career led him to multiple funeral homes around the city, until he became a lifelong entrepreneur. The Candy Factory was born in 1981 and he became lovingly known as The Candy Man. He had many talents and his later life brought him back to the funeral business working for his dear friend Jason Freeman with Freeman Funeral Home.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1958 as an Airman Cryptographer. He was a lifelong member of the Kanawha City Lions Club and the Charleston Elk lodge number 202. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston, WV and a founding member of the Basilica of St. Mary in Livonia, MI.

Tags

Recommended for you