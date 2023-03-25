Surrounded by his loving family MICHAEL FRED HOWARD, 87, of Charleston, WV entered into rest peacefully on March 23, 2023. He was born on August 19, 1935, to Fred and Elizabeth Howard. He grew up in Charleston, WV and graduated in 1954 from Charleston High School and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1969. His career led him to multiple funeral homes around the city, until he became a lifelong entrepreneur. The Candy Factory was born in 1981 and he became lovingly known as The Candy Man. He had many talents and his later life brought him back to the funeral business working for his dear friend Jason Freeman with Freeman Funeral Home.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1958 as an Airman Cryptographer. He was a lifelong member of the Kanawha City Lions Club and the Charleston Elk lodge number 202. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston, WV and a founding member of the Basilica of St. Mary in Livonia, MI.
"Michael Fred", as he was known to all, never knew a stranger or an unsprayed can of Lysol and was the ultimate host. If you spent any time with him you would never go hungry because of the endless bowls of freshly popped popcorn, orange slices, and candy. He taught his daughters well, we never traveled without a case of fresh tomatoes and cucumbers from the market, he could feed an army. He loved to travel, sometimes turning a 2-hour trip into 10 hours. He had a passion for fishing and would teach anyone who would listen. When he wasn't fishing you could find him loudly rooting for his favorite team, the West Virginia Mountaineers.
He was the best son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He touched many lives throughout his life and even if you didn't know him long, he made you feel like you knew him for decades. He was a bright light and his devotion to family and friends was ever present. His beloved grandchildren were the joy of his life and he had a special connection with each of them.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years Georgia Lee (Bsharah) Howard; daughters Natalie (Joe) Tappe, Julie (Ken) Mobayed, Leslie (Paul) Richard; grandchildren Leeanne, William (Celia), Joshua, Madeline, Alanna, Zachary, Benjamin. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Elias, Dorothy Haddy and Georgianna Michael; sister in laws Dolores Bsharah and Harriet Bsharah and his loving first cousins Ronnie, Connie, Larry, Diana, David, Danny and Dede along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank his superb physicians Dr. Chonyang Albert, Dr. Abhayjit Singh and Dr. Daniel Cantillion and the nursing staff from the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Justin Bailey from Charleston. We often thought he could be a public relations person for the Cleveland Clinic as he spoke so highly of them.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral Lee and Court St., Charleston with Funeral service at 7 p.m., to honor Michael Fred. Trisagion prayers Monday March 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. His Grace the Right Reverend Thomas (Joseph), the Very Rev. Fr. Olof Scott and Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.