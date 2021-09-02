On August 29, 2021 a life was taken too soon. MICHAEL "GARRETT" WILSON lived his last day on Sunday. If ever anyone lived life to the fullest on every day, it was Garrett. He embraced all of life and was never afraid to try and engage in new adventures. He loved the outdoors, and was so proud to call West Virginia his home. Hunting and fishing was part of his soul. He also enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and would be the first one to offer a helping hand to any one of those friends and neighbors, no matter the task. Garrett loved carpentry work and working with his hands, so any time he could provide that service to a friend in need, he was more than willing to help. However, his heart was the happiest when he was with family. Family was the most important part of Garrett. He loved his fianc , parents, siblings, nieces and nephews fiercely. His children were the absolute center of his world and light of his heart. Of all the parts of his life that meant so much to him, his children were the most important of all, the collective sum of his heart.
Preceding in death by his sister Cathy Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his fianc Jacinda Andrew , mother Jo Ann Casto (John), Father Bob Wilson (Christie), Children Koral, Sirena, Grace and Charleigh Wilson. and Kayden Owens, Sisters Kim Benore, Jennifer Beachler (John), and Stephaine Wilson.
Garrett would want you to remember these things about him and not grieve for our loss, but to celebrate the fact that he lived such a full life, however short. He will rest easy knowing he touched all of our hearts.