MICHAEL GERWAINE HICKS announces his peaceful passing on Thursday, April 14, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. He was 79-years-old. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on March 30, 1943, Michael was the son of the late Nathan Arthur Hicks and Juanita Anna Hicks.
Michael leaves behind his loving wife Future Hicks; daughter Michela Denise Kaigler and her adult children - granddaughter Danielle Kaigler and grandson Joseph “Joey” Kaigler, Jr.; daughter Debra Moore and her daughter, Ashlee Phillips; stepdaughter Tracy Chambers and her son, Cayman Chambers; Tyler and Jordan Vincent, the sons of Michael’s late stepson, Rodney Vincent, as well as nephews and other family members, friends and former colleagues. Along with his parents and stepson, Michael was preceded in passing by his siblings, Leslie Hicks and Nathaniel Hicks, Jr.
Michael was a 1960 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where he was one of the first black athletes to play football, gaining All-State honors. He went on to attend Marshall University where he, as a 6-foot-3 tackle, gained All-Mid-American Conference honors. He was later drafted by the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Michael earned his Master's Degree in Education and worked for many years for the Cincinnati Public School System as a principal at Woodward High School.
An avid golfer and fitness buff, Michael cherished dinners out with his love Future, lengthy talks with his namesake Michela Denise, lunches with his “adopted sisters” Dolores and Sandy, and life conversations with members of his Monday Morning Men’s Breakfast Group. He enjoyed action and thriller movies, college sports, NFL games, cigars and moscato wine. Michael, who positively impacted countless young people during his years in the Cincinnati education system, will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service for Michael will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Gaines United Methodist Church, 5707 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45227. Visitation begins at 12 p.m., followed by the 1 p.m., program. Inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Condolences at www.springgrove.org.