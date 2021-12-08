MICHAEL GLENN QUESENBERRY, age 70, of Glade Springs, Daniels, WV, passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 7, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Amos E. Quesenberry and Frances V. Calaitges Quesenberry.
Michael was a 1969 honor graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended West Virginia University as well as Morris Harvey College.
Michael was co-owner of Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes along with his brother J. David Quesenberry.
Michael loved traveling, classic movies, and art. He was a business man that gave to many charities in the community. The two brothers were proponents of family owned businesses in Beckley and the surrounding areas because they knew what it was like to run and maintain a local family business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving companion of forty-two years, Larry L. Williams.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, J. David Quesenberry and fiance Terri Cantees of Viera, FL, three nieces; Heather McVey (Jason), Frances Quesenberry-Ayers (Mark), and Joey Quesenberry. Great nieces and nieces survive along with an uncle, Fred Quesenberry.
Funeral services to Celebrate the Life of Michael G. Quesenberry by his lifelong funeral director, Bill Bowles on Thursday, December 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley with Rev. Orville Setliff officiating and honorary officiant Carlos Lilly. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Beckley. Friends may visit with family from 5 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joey Quesenberry, Heather McVey, Clint Fritz, Nicholas Rine, Richard Washington, Mark Ayers, Dylan Smith, and Bill Bowles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Michael to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, United Way, or the Raleigh County Humane Society.
Private online condolences, floral tributes and other expressions of sympathy can be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.