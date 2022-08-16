MICHAEL HAYWARD - JONES, 75, passed away August 12th, 2022 at The Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ.
Michael was a professional actor and singer in New York City for 50 years, working alongside many of the world's greatest theater artists.
A man of many talents, Michael was also a gifted home designer, a wonderful cook and he could create a floral centerpiece in mere minutes.
He dearly loved his two dogs: Phillip, who met Michael at The Rainbow Bridge, and Miss Sparkle, who will join them later.
His friends and family will remember Michael for his encyclopedic knowledge, his acerbic wit, his endless creativity, and his generous heart.
Born in Kanawha County, Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of Henry Hayward Jones and Helen Mae Bostick, also of Kanawha County. In Charleston, Michael attended Stonewall Jackson High and went on to study Music Education and Speech at Morris Harvey College. He received his MA in Theater Arts and Ministry Media at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.
Michael was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He battled cancer for 9 years with courage and grace.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Jones of Charleston, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Entertainment Community Fund (entertainmentcommunity.org) & the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (awsomanimals.org).