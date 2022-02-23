MICHAEL J. SIGMAN, 77, of West Melbourne, FL passed February 10, 2022 in Melbourne. He was born April 16, 1944 in Red House, West Virginia to David A. and Clydie Persinger Sigman.
His family includes his wife of 34 years, Ima Sigman; son Michael Sigman and his wife Dory; daughter Sandy Harding and her husband Dave; son Carl Dinkins; brother Bobby Jo Sigman and his wife Sharon; sister Frankie Priddy and her husband Keith; grandchildren Austin Sigman (Polly), Haley Sigman (Jorden), Bobby Hankal (Brittney), Brittany Morris (Shane), Amanda Dinkins, Caitlin Dinkins; great grandchildren Hunter, Waylon, Wyatt, Chase, Easton, Foster, Margot; his best friend and nephew Tom Williams and his wife Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nita; parents Dave and Clydie Sigman; brothers James and Jerry; and sisters Audrey and Weezie.
Mike enjoyed air boating, hunting, tinkering in the garage and spending time at his West Virginia farm. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was kind, generous and had a heart of gold. He worked many years as a pipeline installer for Florida Gas Transmission.
Services were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home, FL.
Please consider donations in his memory to Candlelighters of Brevard.