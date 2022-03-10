Michael Jay Williamson Mar 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMSON, 43, of St. Albans, WV died March 8, 2022 at his residence. His body will be cremated. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans is serving the Williamson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Bartlett Michael Jay Williamson Wv Residence Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Linda Del Sowards Hughes Susan Elaine Young Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Joshua Dane Robinson James A. “Jim” Willis Blank Alfred R. Settle Blank Marilyn S. Settle Blank Darrell Lee Stone Blank Donna Jean Myers Fritz Joan Whitlock Trending Now Articles ArticlesTarr throws foster care reform into serious jeopardyBoys basketball regionals: Hoffman's 3-point buzzer-beater sends GW to statesWVU basketball: Mountaineers win 73-67 over K-State, face Kansas nextAutumn Colors Express trains set to return to New River Gorge in OctoberGirls basketball state tournament: PikeView ousts Nitro in overtime 55-45Boys basketball regionals: Win over Princeton puts South Charleston in state tournamentLocal ordinance bill now would impact ordinances to LGBTQ+ West VirginiansDear Abby: Marriage reeling after family's horrific lossHouses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopersWVU downs K-State in the first round of the Big 12 Championship Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network