MICHAEL LEE HOLESTEIN, 78, died December 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, WV.He was preceded by his parents, A.J. "Jack" and Alva Lee Bowels Holestein, and twin brother, Jack K. Holstein.He is survived by his sister, Jane Ann Tucker, and nephews, David Slater and Brian Holestein.Mike was a graduate of South Charleston High School, Class of 1962. He served in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He retired as a Security Guard for several companies in the area.A special thanks to his stepdaughter and caretaker, Angela Winter.Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the Fountain of Life Worship Center in Foster, WV, on Saturday, December 31, from 2 to 4 p.m.