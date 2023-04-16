Thank you for Reading.

Michael Lee McDaniel
MICHAEL "MIKE" LEE McDANIEL, 74, of South Charleston, passed away on April 7, 2023.

Mike was born on August 2, 1948. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin McDaniel; parents, Floyd and Frances McDaniel; brother, Greg McDaniel; and his nephew, Troy McDaniel.

