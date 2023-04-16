Michael Lee McDaniel

MICHAEL "MIKE" LEE McDANIEL, 74, of South Charleston, passed away on April 7, 2023.
Mike was born on August 2, 1948. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin McDaniel; parents, Floyd and Frances McDaniel; brother, Greg McDaniel; and his nephew, Troy McDaniel.
Mike graduated from WV Tech with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at Columbia gas and retired after 29 years of service. He then worked for WV DEP for 20 years.
Mike loved hunting, fishing, going to concerts, going to the beach and sitting on his front porch. He will be missed by his loving family and friends, their hearts will have a void until they see him again in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie of South Charleston; son, Josh McDaniel, and grandson, Eli McDaniel of Charleston, grand-daughter, Lauryn McDaniel; brother, Larry McDaniel (Nita) of Hopewell, VA; stepson, Chad Wines (Shannon); grandsons, C.J. Wines (Mendy), Clay Wines (Erica), Cole Wines; great-grand-daughter, Lakin Wines; sisters-in-law, Donna Lilly (Norwin), Saundra Bishop, Kathy Fannin, Deborah O'Dell (Jim); brothers-in-law, Rodney Fannin, and Steve Fannin.
Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314 with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating.
The family will welcome Friends at 5 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Mike's memory. Special thanks to the RN's and NA's who took such great care of Mike and were so kind to him during his many stays at CAMC Memorial Hospital.