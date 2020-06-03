MICHAEL LUKE HUDAK, III, 63, of Nallen, WV got his permanent orders on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 - 1:30 p.m. where COVID 19 restrictions will be followed.
Funerals Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Barker, Dora Mae - 1 p.m., Emmons Freewill Baptist Church, Alum Creek.
Flowers, Janet Elyse - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Grose, Abbie Karen - 11 a.m., Grose Family Cemetery, Harrison.
Jelacic, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston; also streaming live, contact close family member.
Kimbler, Lester Lee - 11 a.m., Kimbler Family Cemetery, Danville.
King, Alex Cameron - 11 a.m., Cox Cemetery, Birch River.
Smith, Myrtle Lee - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden; also streaming live, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook.