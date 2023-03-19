MICHAEL MAX SMITH, 69, of Charleston, WV passed away on March 14, 2023 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Lynn (Walsh), daughter Jennifer Lynn Smith, daughter Laura Ann Smith (Ryan Marino), brother Mitchell (Tracy) Smith, sister Coleen (Tim) Wells, sister Candace (Everett) Ross, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and pets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Donald Smith and Gloria (Thornberry) Smith.
Mike will be remembered by many as a science teacher at John Adams Middle School and Sissonville Junior High School. Before moving to Charleston in 1981, he taught science at Grandview High School in Grandview, Ohio and Amanda-Clearcreek High School in Amanda, Ohio.
Mike was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, and anyone who knew him was aware of his passionate love for the Buckeyes. Game day was always taken very seriously.
Mike loved his family and the numerous dogs and other "unusual" family pets that he generously shared his life with. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. He was as comfortable riding a horse as walking. During many beach vacations, Mike was admired for the sand sculptures he built, including dragons, castles, and various sea creatures. He could often be seen with one or more of the family dogs walking in Kanawha State Forest, at Capitol Market, or on the grounds and trails at John Adams Middle School that he designed, built, and maintained with student volunteers. Mike was rarely seen without one of his souvenir pin-covered signature felt or straw hats and was fondly referred to as the "snake man" by the thousands of students he taught and people who attended his countless nature programs throughout the Charleston area and beyond.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on March 25, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mike's memory to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, or HospiceCare. The family extends a special thank you to HospiceCare, who took wonderful care of Mike and his family during his final days.