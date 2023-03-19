Thank you for Reading.

Michael Max Smith
MICHAEL MAX SMITH, 69, of Charleston, WV passed away on March 14, 2023 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Lynn (Walsh), daughter Jennifer Lynn Smith, daughter Laura Ann Smith (Ryan Marino), brother Mitchell (Tracy) Smith, sister Coleen (Tim) Wells, sister Candace (Everett) Ross, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and pets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Donald Smith and Gloria (Thornberry) Smith.

