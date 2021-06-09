In Loving Memory, of MICHAEL "MIKE" DOUGLAS STUMP.
Mike Stump of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, to be with the Lord, on June 5, 2021 at the age of 65.
Born February 23, 1956, the oldest and only son of Norma and Frederick Douglas "Doug" Stump.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Stump.
He is survived by his mother Norma Jean Stump, wife Lou Ann Stump, and daughter Terra Lynn Stump, son- in- law Bill Hicks, grandson Trenton and granddaughter Brynlee, four sisters Teresa Stump, Kim Isaac, Karen Stump, and Stephanie Rucker and two brother- in-laws Rory Isaac and James Rucker all of whom surrounded him with their love on this past fifth day of June. He also left behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends that all loved him tremendously; all left to cherish his memory.
Mike Stump was a hardworking businessman, sales manager, and educator beginning with the family business, Gestetner copiers in South Charleston, WV and moving into fire alarms and time clocks with Simplex and Tyco. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He had a huge heart and was strong, brilliant, sarcastic, and a fighter.
Mike enjoyed sports of all kinds and cherished coaching and playing softball with his daughter for many years of his early adult life. Later in his life, as "Paw Paw", he loved playing and watching basketball and football games with his grandson and soccer and tee ball games with his granddaughter and considered himself their "biggest fan." He was a diehard WVU football and basketball fan and he particularly enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations, especially for holidays and birthdays.
Honoring his wishes, viewing and services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, WV on Friday, June 11, 2021 with Pastor Eddie Carper officiating. The viewing will begin at 4 p.m., with a service to follow at 6 p.m. We welcome you to come celebrate the life of Mike Stump and share your most memorable stories with the family, as we know he will be missed by many.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Oncologist Dr. Steven Jubelirer and the radiation team at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV who provided compassionate and thoughtful care over the past year as Mike courageously battled Stage IV lung and brain cancer. Also an immense thank you to the many Cleveland Clinic healthcare teams for providing the best quality of care to him at the end of his life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Hafer Funeral Home or those who wish to express sympathy are encouraged to consider making an honorary donation to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Mike at the following link: http://participate.lcrf.org/goto/MDS to help improve lung cancer outcomes through funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of lung cancer.
Online condolences may be made to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.