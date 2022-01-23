MICHAEL "MIKE" EDWARD TOLBERT, 76, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2022 at home after a short illness.
Mike was born May 11, 1945 in Charleston to the late Michael Ernest Tolbert and Anna Jane Calderwood Tolbert. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Michael Tolbert.
Mike was retired from Grocery Product Sales. He was an Air Force Veteran, and enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness, and watching football and basketball games. He especially enjoyed supporting his daughters little league softball games, and travel team. He also enjoyed meeting with friends for dinner once a week.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 42 years, Kathleen Tolbert; daughter, Karen Tolbert; several cousins, and a host of friends.
Special thanks to HospiceCare, Jennifer, Kim, and Brooke, for taking good care of Mike during his illness.
Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Pastor Travis Rucker, and Pastor Seth Polk officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, with the procession leaving promptly at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.