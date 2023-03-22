Thank you for Reading.

Michael "Mike" George Miller
SYSTEM

MICHAEL "MIKE" GEORGE MILLER, 81, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living.

Mike was born in Foster, WV on July 22, 1941. He was the first born of Ralph and Edith (Long) Miller. He was raised in South Charleston, WV, attending South Charleston High School and the First Baptist Church. He spent the summers in high school life-guarding, something of which he was very proud, especially being able to swim the length of the pool and back without taking a breath. He received a degree from West Virginia State University. After graduation, Mike joined the Navy. His time in the Navy was a highlight for him, training as an electronics technician and working on supply ships, including the USS Arcturus. He was based mostly in Europe during his deployment in the mid-1960s. You were only too lucky to sit through his exhaustive collection of slides of his travels around Europe, his adventures in Cadiz, his stories about scrubbing the deck with a toothbrush or his worst sea sickness experiences.

Tags

Recommended for you