MICHAEL PETER MCCREADY, 84, of Charleston, WV, died on May 13, 2023.
"Mike" McCready was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and neighbor. His friends and family remember him fondly as someone who was willing to lend a hand and who always came prepared. When you asked him for help his answer was, "What tools should I bring?" The many tools in his toolbox included hammer and nails, of course, but also kindness, humility, and compassion.
Mike was born in Portland, Maine on April 4, 1939. After graduating from the University of Maine in 1961, he married Tina Ayotte of Sydney, Maine and the couple moved to the Charleston area, where Mike began work with Union Carbide. For most of their 61-year marriage, the Charleston area remained home, but Mike's job also took the family to Puerto Rico and Ontario. During his long career with Carbide (1961-1994), Mike earned his MBA from WVU and traveled to many places including Brazil, India, and Singapore. He made and kept many friends from his Carbide days and recently organized a social group for Carbide / Dow retirees at Edgewood Summit, where he and Tina have lived since 2021.
Mike was hardworking and conscientious, and he remained so in retirement. From 1994 to 2013 (a career in itself) Mike led the Tuesday Crew for Habitat for Humanity, participating in the construction of 121 homes. It was Mike who persuaded the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to donate the 29 acres that became the neighborhood of Jubilee Heights, where Habitat has since built over 30 homes.
A faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mike served at various times over the years on parish council, as a lector, as Eucharistic minister, and in the transportation ministry. His other service included volunteering as a tax preparer for the AARP, serving as a hospice volunteer, delivering holiday food baskets, and, along with Tina, serving as host at the St. John XXIII Pastoral Center.
Even in death, Mike is serving others as an organ donor.
Mike and Tina raised four children and have twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mike's children recall summer vacations with extended family in Maine and family weekends at Seneca Lake, in Ohio. For many years, once all the children were grown and scattered, the family would gather in the summertime, usually at a state park, for "Camp McCready," a week of rafting, volleyball, hiking, and general togetherness.
A longtime member of the E Street Investment Club, Mike served at various times as president, treasurer, and secretary. He loved golf, gardening, taking care of the backyard birds, and was an avid handyman. He whistled while he worked and sang in the shower.
Mike is remembered by all who knew him as a man of faith and of service who lived the admonition of St. Francis to "Preach the Gospel at all times; when necessary, use words."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Conary McCready and Henry A. McCready, and his younger brother, Richard McCready.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Tina Ayotte McCready and by their four children and their spouses: Jenny Fox (Bob) of Beachwood, Ohio, Cindy Cameron (Matt) of Blanco, Texas, Kevin McCready (Kim) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Susan McCready (Julien Lartigue) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Mike is also survived by twelve grandchildren and their partners: Kate Fox (Daniel Goodman), Joe Buholzer Fox (Nicolien), Tim Fox (Abby Draper), Stephen Fox, Anna Fox, Chris Hayes (Samantha), Laura Hayes (Thomas Reid), Timothy McCready, Mary McCready, Jordan McCready, Tristan Lartigue, and Quentin Lartigue; as well as by four great-grandchildren: Michael Hayes, Mary Hayes, Sarah Hayes, and Avi Goodman; and by his sister Anne McCready Bowen (Francis) of Milton, Florida. Mike was a loving uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Blessed Sacrament Church at 305 E Street in South Charleston, followed immediately by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam. (https://hfhkp.org/)
Memories of Mike may be shared by visiting http://snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.