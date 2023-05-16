Thank you for Reading.

Michael Peter McCready
MICHAEL PETER MCCREADY, 84, of Charleston, WV, died on May 13, 2023.

"Mike" McCready was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and neighbor. His friends and family remember him fondly as someone who was willing to lend a hand and who always came prepared. When you asked him for help his answer was, "What tools should I bring?" The many tools in his toolbox included hammer and nails, of course, but also kindness, humility, and compassion.

