MICHAEL R. HUFFMAN, 61, of Sylvester, WV went home to be with Jesus on January 11, 2021 after a short illness.
Mike was born on July 4, 1959 in Union, WV to Ralph and Betty Huffman. In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his wife, Elma Barker Huffman; his sons, Paul and Joshua Huffman; a daughter, Melissa (Jared) Holstein; step-sons, Mitchell and Clayton Hughes; grandchildren: Jaycee, Mason, Riley, Sydney and Hazel; step-grandsons, Koen and Liam Hughes; sisters, Donna (David) Overton and Patty (Keith) Kittle; nieces, Kellie (Joseph) Perdue and nephews, Ian and Justin Kittle and Rowen Perdue.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, January 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville with Rev. Danny Gilfilen officiating. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Campground Cemetery in Creamery, WV with a brief graveside service beginning at 3 p.m.
