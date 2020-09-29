MICHAEL R. SHELL, 46, of Richfield NC, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 1, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till time of services on Thursday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
