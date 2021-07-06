REV. MICHAEL RAY LAMBERT, 62, of Letart, WV, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital, in Columbus, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at First Baptist Church, Mason, WV. Burial will follow at the Graham Cemetery in New Haven, WV, with military rites given by Stewart-Johnson VFW Post 9926 of Mason and the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at First Baptist Church in Mason. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
