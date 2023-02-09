Thank you for Reading.

Michael Ray Pauley
MICHAEL RAY PAULEY, 64, of Madison, West Virginia, passed away Feb. 5, 2023, from acute lymphoblastic leukemia at HospiceCare at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of the late Herbert L. and Anna Lee Pauley of Foster. He was married to Patricia Hanlon Pauley for 39 years.

