MICHAEL RAY PULLEN, 67 of Winifrede died July 31, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He retired from the WV Turnpike after many years of service and was a former Coal Miner and former employee of Pullen Mine and Logging Supply, Cabin Creek. He took great joy in making people laugh and was always joking with someone. Some of his favorite things were Cardinals, listening to the rain and a good reuben from Arby's.He was preceded in death by Father: Gilmer Grant Pullen, Mother: Reba Ward Palcynski, Step-mother: Stella "Sue" Welch Pullen, Brothers: Tony, Ernie and William Grant Pullen and a favorite dog "Dew."
Surviving Are: Wife: Tammy Pullen of Winifrede, Daughters: Katelyn (Matthew) Searls of Alkol, Nickole (Joshua) Taylor of Hurricane, Sons: Adrian Jarrett of Winifrede, Kraig (Elizabeth) Parker of Jacksonville, FL, Chase (Kristy) Parker of Ormond Beach, FL and Colten (Brittney) Williams of East Bank, Brothers: Gilmer Wayne (Joan) Pullen of Glasgow, Chris A. (Sheila) Pullen of Chesapeake, sisters: Kathy Pullen of Winifrede, Linda (Gary) Perdue of Winifrede, Grandchildren: Wrigley, Archer, Caden, Ryleigh, Mason, Memphis, Bentley, Camden Nephew: Dustin Bostic of Winifrede, Sister in law: Melissa Pullen of Chesapeake, Brother in law: Brian Smith, many other nieces and nephews, his faithful Pug "Larry" and many other granddogs.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday August 8, 2022 at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch with Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.