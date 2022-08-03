Thank you for Reading.

Michael Ray Pullen
MICHAEL RAY PULLEN, 67 of Winifrede died July 31, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He retired from the WV Turnpike after many years of service and was a former Coal Miner and former employee of Pullen Mine and Logging Supply, Cabin Creek. He took great joy in making people laugh and was always joking with someone. Some of his favorite things were Cardinals, listening to the rain and a good reuben from Arby's.He was preceded in death by Father: Gilmer Grant Pullen, Mother: Reba Ward Palcynski, Step-mother: Stella "Sue" Welch Pullen, Brothers: Tony, Ernie and William Grant Pullen and a favorite dog "Dew."

